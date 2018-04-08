Incubus and Jack Johnson To Headline Sea.Hear.Now Festival

The new music festival will feature over 25 bands performing across 3 different stages with additional artists announced including Social Distortion, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Brandi Carlile, Milky Chance, Blondie, Kaleo, The Front Bottoms, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls, and more.

Rock photographer, filmmaker and Jersey Shore native Danny Clinch will also recreate his Transparent Gallery space and showcase his collection of iconic images of artists on the lineup. "Sea.Hear.Now is a long time dream of ours. To have our musician, surfer and artist friends come to Asbury Park this September to play some music, ride some waves and make some art," says Clinch. "We come from the Jersey Shore and we believe in Asbury Park. It is one of the coolest beach cities in America, if not the world. We are ready to go!" See the full lineup - here.