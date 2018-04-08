The film featured performances by his Cream bandmate Ginger Baker, Ian Anderson, Joss Stone, Mark King and Hugh Cornwall amongst others and was musically produced by Nitin Sawhney.

There will be a Q & A hosted by Edith Bowman and featuring guests & musicians including Nitin Sawhney, Ian Anderson, and Phil Manzanera together with Jacks family.

Nitin Sawhney says: "I felt deeply honoured when Natasha and Margrit asked me to musically direct this wonderful tribute show to Jack Bruce's fantastic body of work. Directing such a range of musical legends, who all came together to reproduce and perform the highlights of Jack's work, was an enormously inspirational experience. Everyone was determined to rise to the occasion and bring their own special talents to make this an unforgettable night and a fitting response to one of rock's greatest songwriters and icons. Thank you to all of Jack's amazing family for the privilege of bringing such an important evening to life." VIP tickets are available - here.