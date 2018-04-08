Killcode Release Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Video

On 2/7/18 the New York rock scene came together at NY rock venue, Arlene's Grocery, to help raise awareness and much needed dollars for the people and animals of Puerto Rico suffering from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria! Killcode wanted to keep up the momentum and decided that another great way to keep the awareness alive and dollars coming in, was to document the night and event. Please show your support and donate to any one of the charity links in the info section of the video or the charity of your choice. Every little bit helps!

Lead vocalist Tom Morrissey says "The people and animals of Puerto Rico still desperately need our help. Please watch and share the "NYC Benefit Concert for Puerto Rico" video, Directed by David Swajeski and produced by Maryanne Grisz. Killcode is also still donating 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the Puerto Rico strong t-shirts so, please pick one up at www.killcode.bigcartel.com" Watch the video - here.