Ministry Release 'Victims of a Clown Video (Week in Review)
Ministry Release 'Victims of a Clown Video was a top story on Thursday: Ministry have once again teamed up with 'Twilight Zone' video directors Chris Roth and Steve Roth for a new music video for their new track "Victims of a Clown."
Chris Roth had this to say about the new visual, "For the 'Victims of a Clown' video, we strived for a drastic stylistic departure from 'Twilight Zone. This video is a much more raw, down-and-dirty, crunchy graphic art film."
According to the announcement, the new video was filmed in Los Angeles late last year and was shot exclusively with handheld cameras and the band was lit with extreme rapid flash lighting that limited the final palette of the video to only three colours - black, white and red. "The end result", Steve Roth added, "is very powerful. Loaded with raw energy and power." Watch it - here.