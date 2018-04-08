Papa Roach Go Ballet For 'None Of The Above' Video

The band filmed the new visual on location at the Beaufort Castle in Luxembourg which was directed by Bryson Roatch and features choreography from Alex Lopes.

Bassist Tobin Esperance had this to say about the clip and song, "We actually wrote None Of The Above near the end of recording Crooked Teeth. We were going for a classic rock-sounding anthem, juxtaposed with current, contemporary, sounds and taking a rock anthem to a younger generation.

"Bryson had this great idea of going to a castle while we were on our European tour and then he made us even more excited by telling us that he could get this song choreographed and he delivered on all counts."

The director added, "We wanted to create something you would not normally see from a rock band. It was amazing and such an honor to work with other artists from a different culture and see their passion." Watch it - here.