Singled Out: Brit Drozda's You Can't Take it With You When You Go

. Singled Out: Brit Drozda's You Can't Take it With You When You Go was a top story on Thursday: Brit Drozda just released her latest EP "You Can't Take it With You When You Go" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us the story behind the title track of the new effort. Here is the story: I wrote "You Can't Take it With You When You Go" with the idea of what I need to hear on a daily basis and also what I want to leave behind in writing my music. This title track of my latest EP, is a motto that I want to live by. It motivates me to keep writing and living my life to the fullest and reminds me to be grateful for the relationships with the people who matter most to me. In all truth, I can be a pretty pessimistic and anxious person. I hate this about myself and know that I am capable of writing many sad songs. I've had bouts of depression over the course of my adult life and music has definitely been a great outlet for me. With so much tension and conflict in the world, I wanted to write a song that influences me to stay positive, and maybe inspires others to do the same. This song is all about persevering in life and embracing the beauty in life as well. Sometimes shifting my perspective is all I need to make the glass half empty be the glass half full. I often find myself thinking in circles and feeling a sense of self-doubt. When I truly look around or take a day in, without letting that negativity seep into my life, I realize how fulfilled I truly am. Putting myself out there in music, being completely exhausted and needed as a mother, being a caring wife continuing to make time for the friends that matter most to me, inspired me to write the first verse: "Live out loud, live in color. Dare to be brave to be proud to love your sister, your brother. Give your all until that last breath. Every step is a lesson, don't regret not taking it." I want my listeners to allow these lyrics to remind everyone how important love is in this life and to be proud to embrace one another. My treasures in this life are the people I get to share this crazy journey with. "It's about the love, about the memories, about the times you struggle feel grateful to breath. It's about sweet touch, and holding close, the ones you cherish most, give your soul something to hold cuz things are things, just bought and sold." Going through difficult times with the support and love from friends and family, has allowed me to realize who was there for you and how much you are capable of withstanding as a human being. It's important to me to honor those friendship and relationships that give me the strength to tackle each day. Face the obstacles in front of you. Take chances, because life is too short to not be lived to the fullest. This song is somewhat of an anthem for me to live by. In releasing it and performing it, I also want to encourage others to live each day to the max and to make their lives as meaningful as possible too.

