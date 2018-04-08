|
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event (Week in Review)
Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush performed at NeueHouse in Hollywood, CA on April 3 to highlight the announcement of their Revolution 3 North American tour this summer, and video of the full event is streaming online. With new singer Jeff Gutt, the Stone Temple Pilots delivered three classic tracks at the show, including "Wicked Garden", "Vasoline" and "Sex Type Thing"; The Cult rocked "Wild Flower", "Dark Energy" and "She Sells Sanctuary"; and Bush played "Machinehead", "The Sound Of Winter" and "Comedown." Set to begin in Nashville, TN on July 18, the 20-city run will see the three acts perform full sets while taking the stage in a different order on every stop of the revolving headline run. Watch video of the 90-minute event - here.
