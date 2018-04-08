|
The Afghan Whigs Offer Up Free Demo Download Ahead Of Tour (Week in Review)
The Afghan Whigs Offer Up Free Demo Download Ahead Of Tour was a top story on Thursday: The Afghan Whigs have taken to social media this week to give their fans a behind the scenes look at the making of the track "Toy Automatic" from their In Spades album. They have shared Greg Dulli's original demo for the song which is a stripped down rendition of the track that features just Greg on vocals and guitar. Grab the download here.
