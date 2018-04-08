The Dandy Warhols Announce New Live Dates

The new shows follow the release of the band's new limited edition (gold vinyl) double live album, "Sonic Disruption", which was recording during their appearance at the Festival Antigen in Geneva, Switzerland last year and is available exclusively here.

The band will be kicking off the limited run of dates with a two night stand at the Ophelia's Electric Soapbox in Denver on July 12th and 13th, followed by a show in Fort Collins the next night.

Then in September they will be play The Kessler Theater in Dallas on the 27th, followed by two back to back nights at the 3Ten ACL Live in Austin on the 28th and 29th. Read more - here.