Theory Of A Deadman Release 'Wicked Game' Video

The track comes from the group's latest studio album "Wake Up Call" which was released last October and spawned the chart topping active rock radio single "Rx (Medicate)". Watch the new video here

North American fans can catch the band live this spring and summer as they will be launching a headline tour on May 2nd in Niagara Falls at the Scotiabank Convention Centre.

They will be making their way across Europe later this month for some dates in Germany, France, The UK and Russia. See all of their upcoming dates - here.