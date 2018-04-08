|
This Wild Life Release 'Hold You Here' Video (Week in Review)
This Wild Life Release 'Hold You Here' Video was a top story on Thursday: (Clarion Call) This Wild Life (Kevin Jordan and Anthony Del Grosso) have just released a new track called "Hold You Here" with an accompanying music video directed by Spencer Baldwin. We were sent these details: The clip for "Hold You Here" tells the story of a couple's spontaneous city hall wedding and casual backyard reception filled with friends & family sipping PBR out of champagne flutes, "The Macarena," and a small bit of crowd surfing, all of which reinforces the importance of holding onto those special relationships in one's life. The band said the following about the track: "'Hold You Here' is lyrically about cherishing the perfect moments in an imperfect world. Prioritizing people over finances, seeking love over material possessions, and appreciating the cracks in our lives that allow the light to shine through." Watch the video - here.
