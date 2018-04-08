Clutch Launch Online Video Series For New Album

"We played these songs a lot more on stage," explains singer Neil Fallon, "and came in very well prepared, so it went very quickly and it's a much more live-sounding record because of that."

"I think one of challenges of being in Clutch is trying to record material that comes close to the energy that happens when we play live," adds drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "While we were compiling this material, we would often talk about how we wanted to record, where we wanted to record, and who we might want to record with. We put a lot of thought into it, and over the course of a few weeks, Vance Powell's name kept coming up."

Powell - who has worked with Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Buddy Guy and Kings Of Leon, among others - began his career mixing live sound as a front-of-house engineer, so his preference is to capture the essence of a concert performance in the studio.

"They're a band... they're a great live band… let's play live," says Powell. "I like it when bands play in a room together. That's the thing that we love when we go see a live band, and we're all immediate in that moment. So, I set them up so everyone could play live and we recorded the band as a band." Watch the episode - here.