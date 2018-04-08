Dream Theater Preparing For New Studio Album

LaBrie broke the news in an appearance on the Lead Singer Syndrome podcast and also said that he is working on some new material for a brand new solo album.

He said of Dream Theater's plans. "We're gonna start back in the studio in June - just all be together and writing and working on the new album. We're hoping that the album will be out, let's say, February of 2019. And then we're looking, at this point, that we'd start the next world tour next March." Listen to the full interview - here.