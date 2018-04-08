Exmortus Streaming New Song 'Make Haste'

The new record was Produced by Zack Ohren (Machine Head, Fallujah, Suffocation) at Sharkbite Studio and set to hit stores on June 8th and will be entitled "The Sound Of Steel".

Singer and guitarist Jadren "Conan" Gonzalez had the following to say about the new song, "Inspired by the constant pressure of making deadlines and getting sh*t done, this song was the first one written for the record and will set the mood and attitude just right as the opening track. Rise to the occasion and strike while the iron's hot! Make Haste!" Watch the lyric video - here.