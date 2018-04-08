The special will be filmed during Ann's concert at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, IL on April 11th. Details such as an air date for the special are still to be announced.

It will be broadcast in connection with the release of her new album "Immortal" which will be hitting stores this summer and will include Wilson take on some her favorite songs from artists that have been lost such as Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me," Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black," and The Eagles' "Life in the Fast Lane" in honor of Glenn Frey.

Ann has also announced that she will be hitting the road with Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers for the Stars Align Tour this summer. See the dates - here.