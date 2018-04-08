|
Liam Gallagher Announces As You Were Fall Tour (Week in Review)
.
Liam Gallagher Announces As You Were Fall Tour was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Liam Gallagher has announced dates for a fall tour of Europe in support of his solo debut, "As You Were." The former Oasis frontman worked on the project with producers Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons). The 3-week, 11-date tour is scheduled to kick off in Luxembourg on November 12 and will hit nine countries by the time it wraps up in Oslo, Norway on November 29. Tickets for the trek will go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10am CET. "As You Were" topped the UK album charts upon its release last fall and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. See the dates and more - here.
The 3-week, 11-date tour is scheduled to kick off in Luxembourg on November 12 and will hit nine countries by the time it wraps up in Oslo, Norway on November 29.
Tickets for the trek will go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10am CET. "As You Were" topped the UK album charts upon its release last fall and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. See the dates and more - here.