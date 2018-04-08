Metallica Release Live Video From Vienna Concert

The fourth single issued from the group's tenth album, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", hit No. 2 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart while the project has sold more than 1 million copies in the country to date.

The Vienna show is part of Metallica's current arena tour of Europe, which wraps up in May and will be followed by a June 14 ceremony in Stockholm where they'll receive Sweden's prestigious Polar Music Prize.

The band will be recognized alongside fellow laureates Afghanistan National Institute Of Music (ANIM) and Dr. Ahmad Sarmast with the award, which celebrates the power and importance of music and is given to individuals, groups or institutions for international recognition of excellence in the world of music.

The honor will be presented by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden. "We are in awe of the distinguished, diverse group of laureates we will be joining," says Metallica, "including Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Bob Dylan, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Chuck Berry, Sonny Rollins, Yo-Yo Ma, Dizzy Gillespie, Isaac Stern and Ennio Morricone just to name a few of the previous award recipients."

"Receiving the Polar Music Prize is an incredible thing," adds drummer Lars Ulrich. "It puts us in very distinguished company. It's a great validation of everything that Metallica has done over the last 35 years. At the same time, we feel like we're in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us. Thank you very much." Watch the video - here.