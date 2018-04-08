News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Kalmah's The Evil Kin (Week in Review)

.
Kalmah

Singled Out: Kalmah's The Evil Kin was a top story on Friday: Kalmah released their brand new album "Palo" today (April 6th) and to celebrate we asked guitarist Antti Kokko to tell us the story behind the track "The Evil Kin". Here is the story:

This song is among the first ones for this upcoming album Palo. The story of the main riff goes back to 1990 or 1991 when Kalmah predecessor Ancestor made up a demo which name I cannot recall anymore. But the song back then was called Thread of Life. Anyways that riff had haunted me since then and for this album I decided to tune it up a little bit. With a slight change I made it to as it is now in this very song.

As soon as the riff was there it was all about start to wrap the song up and catch some nice melodies here and there. As always when there is a solid riff or melody I have already the feeling that this turns out well as it did with Evil Kin. The chorus melody hit my mind while picking cloudberries on a Finnish swamp very early morning. There is basically just sounds of mosquitos and you are in the middle of nowhere just pure nature around you. That is the very source of inspiration to me always. The melody hit my mind and I played it in my mind several times writing the song at the same time. As soon as I got back home I remembered it and recorded it to my computer. If I hadn't remembered it then I know it wasn't good enough. This time I did and that tells me the melody is longlasting.

After that it was just putting all pieces together and dump the song for other band mates for a listen. They liked it from the start. That is the point our songs get "validated". The song itself represents the old Kalmah mixed with our music of today. We didn't get the recording deal with that demo back in 1991 but now we can show that our material back those days was and is still strong. For me thinking about the process of this song is a so called work-win. I have always wanted to reborn it and now finally made it. Hope you enjoy!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Kalmah Music and more

Kalmah T-shirts and Posters

More Kalmah News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Kalmah's The Evil Kin

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online- Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction- Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down- Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy- Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach For New Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future- AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- more

Page Too:
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

Page Too Rewind: The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
All-Star Bon Scott AC/DC Tribute Concert Video Goes Online

Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino'

Corey Taylor Shares Slipknot's Next Album Update

Dierks Bentley Announces Seven Peaks Music Festival

Stone Sour Release 'St. Marie' Music Video

Dream Theater Preparing For New Studio Album

Metallica Release Live Video From Vienna Concert

Pearl Jam Add New Date To Spring Tour

The Get Up Kids Reveal New Song 'Maybe'

Heart's Ann Wilson Recording First Solo TV Special

The Cars In The Studio For 40th Anniversary

Clutch Launch Online Video Series For New Album

Liam Gallagher Announces As You Were Fall Tour

Exmortus Streaming New Song 'Make Haste'

The Jeff Beck Story Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray Next Month

- more

Page Too News Stories
Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

The Choir Announce Special One Off Reunion Show

Sabrina Claudio and Khalid Release 'Don't Let Me Down'

This Wild Life Release 'Hold You Here' Video

Singled Out: Thanks Brother's We Are Different

The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

Richie Sambora Announces New Ovation Guitars

Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.