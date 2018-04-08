Stone Sour Release 'St. Marie' Music Video

The band recruited Mark Klasfeld to direct the new visual which comes as the band prepare to launch a North American tour on May 1st in Atlanta that will feature support from The Bronx, Palaye Royale and 68 on select dates.

The Corey Taylor fronted group will be playing a number of high profile music festivals this spring including Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock, Carolina Rebellion, Lunatic Luau and Rock On The Range. Watch the new video - here.