The Jeff Beck Story Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray Next Month

Still On The Run: The Jeff Beck Story documents the history of a musical maverick and true innovator, delving below the surface to shed light on the circumstances, inspiration and technicality behind the man and his music. The film features extensive interviews with Jeff both at home and in his workshop, as well as interviews with Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, David Gilmour, Ronnie Wood, Slash, Jan Hammer, Joe Perry, Beth Hart & many more.

Beck's childhood saw him surrounded by music; from the endlessly playing radio, to his homemade guitar and the countless hours he spent poring over records and playing music with his friend, Jimmy Page. "I didn't have to think about taking up guitar, I just wanted to pour my feelings into it" said Jeff. Around the same time his love of classic cars was ignited from watching American B-movies featuring hot rods, and his two great passions in life were born. Read more - here.

Kayos submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.