A Gathering Of None Leave 'No Stone Left Unturned'

Vocalist TB had this to say, "The song 'No Stone Left Unturned' is somewhat autobiographical in that it's about realizing you've made your fair share of mistakes and are trying to repair the damage those mistakes have caused. I've dealt with feeling that way numerous times in my life. The main idea is, as the very last line says, "and so you seek you'll find", meaning that if you've lost who you WERE, you have to take the necessary steps to rediscover that person and apply it to who you ARE now. There is a constant search for answers and a feeling of hopelessness in there that I think everyone can identify with, yet maintaining a positive outlook about your want and need to grow as a person.'

"One Last Grasp At Hope is inadvertently a concept album when you get into the lyrical content along with the mood the individual songs create. Each track deals with an underlying sense of light at the end of the tunnel. There will always be moments of despair, sadness, anger, emptiness, happiness and joy. Each time you have any of those said moments though, one thing always remains, the hope we cling to for things to get better or to stay as life affirming and as joyous as they are at that very time and place. We grab at that every day. One last grasp at hope...." Watch the video - here.