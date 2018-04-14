Bleeding Through Release 'Set Me Free' Video (Week in Review)

Bleeding Through Release 'Set Me Free' Video was a top story on Monday: Bleeding Through have released a new video for their track "Set Me Free". The song comes from their upcoming album "Love Will Kill All," which is set to be released on May 25th. Frontman Brandan Schieppati had this to say,"After five years away we realized the heartbeat of Bleeding Through is still beating. We feel one of the best things that we could have done was to step away and concentrate on other aspects of our lives and let the dust settle on Bleeding Through, as people knew us. Our motivation to write the record was purely because of our passion for our music. "The creative blood that runs through our veins, which hasn't changed since 1999. I feel that our creativity and passion is being put on display in this new record, Love Will Kill All. We feel music is the ultimate expression and whether people want it or not we felt the need to express ourselves again. The beauty is that no one can stop it from happening. 'Set Me Free' is a song that speaks of new beginnings. "For so many years, I felt that Bleeding Through was a band that was held back because of other people's interests in the band, whether it was business or personal. I just felt trapped by the business of the industry and outside perception. " is all about the music and the people who enjoy it. That was lost for a while and now it's found. 'Set Me Free' is about a rebirth of purity of ". The video is dark, frantic and strong. I think it personifies what BT is and what we will always be." Watch the video - here.



