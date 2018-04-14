Bobby Bare Welcomed Back To Grand Ole Opry For 83rd Birthday

Bare had been a member of the Opry cast in the 1960s and 70s, after which his official Opry membership lapsed. Bare began his Opry set with a collaboration with Mary Gauthier, on "I Drink," a song she penned and which appears on Bare's most recent album, Things Change. Bare's son, Bobby Bare, Jr., then joined his father on the 1970 hit "Come Sundown." It was the pair's first Opry collaboration in more than 40 years.

Opry segment host Jeannie Seely then made note of Bare's birthday and surprised the Opry audience by welcoming Opry member Garth Brooks to the stage. Brooks began, "I gotta tell you, this might be one of the coolest honors I have ever had bestowed on me. I don't know if you know, but it was less than a month ago I was standing right here when I inducted the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry, a kid named Chris Janson. Sweet guy. He sat in this circle of wood and he cried like a baby. And you know why he cried; because he gets it. He gets what it's like to be a member of the family of the Grand Ole Opry." Read more - here.

