Breaking Benjamin Stream New Song 'Save Yourself'

Frontman Benjamin Burnley had these comments, "People have always really liked the heavier side of the band. I think that's what they sort of gravitate towards. But we also make sure to explore our melodic and softer side too.

"We just tried to make it more extreme - the softer side on this album is really soft, and the heavy side is really heavy. We decided to give everybody what they want to the furthest degree." Check out the new song - here.