News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more (Week in Review)

.
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more was a top story on Monday: Five Finger Death Punch are streaming a brand new single called "Fake." The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "And Justice For None" which will hit stores in various formats on May 18th. Check out the new song here

Rock supergroup The Dead Daisies just released their 4th studio album "Burn It Down". Frontman John Corabi had this to say, "I'm extremely excited about our new record Burn It Down! This is a balls-out old school rock record!!! Enjoy it and see you all on our massive 2018 World Tour!!!! Peace, Crabby"

Dance Gavin Dance have officially returned with the release of a brand new song and video. The band recruited Samuel Halleen to direct the video for the track "Midnight Crusade". The song will be part of their forthcoming album "Artificial Selection," which is due out June 8, 2018". Watch the video here.

Black Stone Cherry have released a new music video for their track "Bad Habit." The clip for the song from their forthcoming album "Family Tree", shows the band venturing back in time to 1988 to be part of a battle of the bands. Watch the video here

Sevendust have released a new music video for their track "Not Original". The song comes from their forthcoming studio album, All I See Is War, which is set to be release on May 11th . Watch the video here.

We Are Scientists have released a new track called "Not Another Word" which comes from their forthcoming album "Megaplex" (out on April 27th). Keith Murray had this to say, "I like to think that this song might be an aid to anyone who finds themselves under conversational siege - rather than put up their defences and really get into an argument, they can take their debate partner's hand, lure then onto the dance floor, and sing along, imploring them to simply drop the subject, together." Listen here

We Came As Romans, Miss May I, and Like Moths To Flames have announced a handful of U.S. shows together next month. See the dates here

Aisles have released a studio video for their track Still Alive which was The footage was captured during their Estudio Del Sur sessions. Watch it and read more here.=.

Graveyard have released an official music video for the first single off their eagerly anticipated forthcoming comeback album, Peace, which is set to be released on May 25th. Watch the video here

Manic Street Preachers have released a lyric video for their new song "Liverpool Revisited," which comes from their upcoming album "Resistance Is Futile." Watch the video here.

Buffalo Tom have announced seven live dates in November and December and will play shows in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and England in support of their new album "Quiet And Peace ". See the dates here

Revocation has completed the tracking process for their seventh studio album and follow-up to 2016's Great Is Our Sin. Read more here

Millennial Reign have released a music video for their song "Break The Tide", the first single from their new album "The Great Divide", which is set to be released on May 25th. Watch the video here. - here.

Five Finger Death Punch Music and more

Five Finger Death Punch T-shirts and Posters

More Five Finger Death Punch News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Five Finger Death Punch Release Fake Song- The Dead Daisies Burn It Down- Dance Gavin Dance Return- Black Stone Cherry Share Bad Habit- more

Five Finger Death Punch Announce Album and Summer Tour

Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown Announce Spring Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Replace Ivan Moody For Tour 2017 In Review

Five Finger Death Punch Release Video For Offspring Cover

Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Talks Hired Guns

Five Finger Death Punch Have Completely Finished New Album

Of Mice & Men, Five Finger Death Punch, In Flames Extend Tour

Ivan Moody Plans Five Finger Death Punch Return Following Treatment

Five Finger Death Punch Playing Free Show For Tilburg Fans

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set- Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion- 5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'- more

Recap: >Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

Page Too:
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

Page Too Rewind: Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion

5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'

Florence + the Machine Return With 'Sky Full Of Song'

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single

Miss May I Release 'Under Fire' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Two Track 'Beds Are Burning' Single

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

Peter Gabriel, King Crimson Supergroup The Security Project Announce Dates

Haunted Announce New Album 'Dayburner'

FYKE Release 'Awake' Music Video

Singled Out: Society Of Broken Souls' April's Moon

- more

Page Too News Stories
Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.