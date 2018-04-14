Ghost Reveal New Frontman Cardinal Copia

"Message from the clergy," says the band, "We wish to inform you our new leader has arrived." The footage reveals Cardinal Copia as the group's new leader when he is introduced to Papa Emeritus Zero and Sister Imperator; he replaces outgoing singer Papa Emeritus III following his work on their third album, 2015's "Meliora", and 2016's "Popestar" EP.

The singer will be featured on the group's upcoming fourth studio record, which was recorded last year at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth). See the videos - here.