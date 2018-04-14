News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Cardinal Copia (Week in Review)

.
Ghost

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Cardinal Copia was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Swedish rockers Ghost are unveiling their new frontman in a newly-released video ahead of the release of their new single, "Rats", from their upcoming fourth album.

"Message from the clergy," says the band, "We wish to inform you our new leader has arrived." The footage reveals Cardinal Copia as the group's new leader when he is introduced to Papa Emeritus Zero and Sister Imperator; he replaces outgoing singer Papa Emeritus III following his work on their third album, 2015's "Meliora", and 2016's "Popestar" EP.

The singer will be featured on the group's upcoming fourth studio record, which was recorded last year at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth). See the videos - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Ghost Music and more

Ghost T-shirts and Posters

More Ghost News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Video Of Ghost's Private Debut Of New Frontman Goes Online

Ghost Reveal New Frontman Cardinal Copia

Ghost Tease Arrival Of New Frontman Papa Emeritus Zero

Ghost Announce U.S. Rats On The Road Tour

Kendrick Lamar Appeared To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting 2017 In Review

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Unmasks His True Identity 2017 In Review

Ghost Surprise Fans With New Documentary The Devil's Hands

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post 2017 In Review

Ghost Make History With 'Square Hammer' 2017 In Review

Ghost Surprise Release 'Ceremony And Devotion' Album

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set- Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion- 5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'- more

Recap: >Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

Page Too:
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

Page Too Rewind: Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion

5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'

Florence + the Machine Return With 'Sky Full Of Song'

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single

Miss May I Release 'Under Fire' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Two Track 'Beds Are Burning' Single

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

Peter Gabriel, King Crimson Supergroup The Security Project Announce Dates

Haunted Announce New Album 'Dayburner'

FYKE Release 'Awake' Music Video

Singled Out: Society Of Broken Souls' April's Moon

- more

Page Too News Stories
Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.