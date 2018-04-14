|
Johnny Marr Announces New Album and Streams First Song (Week in Review)
.
Johnny Marr Announces New Album and Streams First Song was a top story on Monday: Former guitarist for The Smiths, Johnny Marr has announced that he will be releasing his new solo album, "Call The Comet", on June 15th and has revealed the first track from the effort. Marr had this to say about his third solo record, "Call The Comet is my own magic realism. It's set in the not-too-distant future and is mostly concerned with the idea of an alternative society. "The characters in the songs are searching for a new idealism, although there are some personal songs in there too. It's something that people like me can relate to." Check out a stream for the first song, "The Tracers" via Spotify - here.
Marr had this to say about his third solo record, "Call The Comet is my own magic realism. It's set in the not-too-distant future and is mostly concerned with the idea of an alternative society.
"The characters in the songs are searching for a new idealism, although there are some personal songs in there too. It's something that people like me can relate to."
Check out a stream for the first song, "The Tracers" via Spotify - here.