|
Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour (Week in Review)
.
Kid Rock Announces U.S. Summer and Fall Tour was a top story on Monday: Kid Rock has announced that he will hitting the road this summer through fall for a 15 city trek that he has dubbed the Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour. The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 3rd in Bangor, ME at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion and will conclude on October 13th at West Palm Beach, FL at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre. Rock has recruited various music stars to support him along the way including Brantley Gilbert (beginning Aug 22 in Mountain View) and Wheeler Walker Jr. (beginning Aug 18th in Auburn.) A Thousand Horses will be opening the first two dates of the tour. See the dates - here.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on August 3rd in Bangor, ME at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion and will conclude on October 13th at West Palm Beach, FL at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre.
Rock has recruited various music stars to support him along the way including Brantley Gilbert (beginning Aug 22 in Mountain View) and Wheeler Walker Jr. (beginning Aug 18th in Auburn.) A Thousand Horses will be opening the first two dates of the tour. See the dates - here.