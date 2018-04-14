News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Motley Crue Getting Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Treatment (Week in Review)

.
Motley Crue

Motley Crue Getting Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Treatment was a top story on Monday: Motley Crue are the latest heavy rock band to receive the Knucklebonz 'Rock Iconz' collection treatment with the announcement of a new limited edition run this summer.

The hand-painted 8.5 inch figures of bassist Nikki Sixx, singer Vince Neil, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist Mick Mars will be limited to only 3000 each and will include a certificate of authenticity.

Nikki Sixx shared his excitement about the release, "We love to see our fans getting excited about new figurines and it's really cool to see a company paying homage to this classic era of the band's history. The KnuckleBonz are so detailed and true to nature.

"We're really happy with the way they turned out and hope the fans will have as much fun with them as we had in the process of creating them." Find more details - here.

