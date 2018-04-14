Motley Crue Getting Limited Edition KnuckleBonz Treatment

The hand-painted 8.5 inch figures of bassist Nikki Sixx, singer Vince Neil, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist Mick Mars will be limited to only 3000 each and will include a certificate of authenticity.

Nikki Sixx shared his excitement about the release, "We love to see our fans getting excited about new figurines and it's really cool to see a company paying homage to this classic era of the band's history. The KnuckleBonz are so detailed and true to nature.

"We're really happy with the way they turned out and hope the fans will have as much fun with them as we had in the process of creating them." Find more details - here.