Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Noel Gallagher is streaming a video for "She Taught Me How To Fly", the third single from his latest album with The High Flying Birds, "Who Built The Moon?"

The former Oasis guitarist explains the retro-sounding track was inspired by his appreciation of 70s new wave act Blondie. "How you write a song for Blondie is, every morning before you go to work, you listen to 'The Best Of Blondie', and all of a sudden, things start to fall out of the sky," Gallagher tells NPR. "As I was singing it, I was thinking, 'I can hear Debbie Harry singing it, and I can hear Clem playing the drums, and I can see them all on Top Of The Pops.'"

The guitarist did not consider offering the tune to Blondie "because the song's really good and Blondie are not having it. If it was [only] all right, I could always call Debbie. As it's actually brilliant, she can have it when I'm finished with it."

"She Taught Me How To Fly" will be released on 12" vinyl on May 25 alongside an instrumental version plus a remix by legendary DJ and producer Justin Robertson. - here.

