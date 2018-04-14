Roger Daltrey Adds New Dates To U.S. Summer Tour

The newly-announced dates follow Daltrey's 13-show run with the same lineup to perform The Who's 1969 rock opera, "Tommy", in its entirety. The singer will be joined for the early summer appearances by some of the most prestigious orchestras in the United States, including the Boston Pops, the New York Pops and the Nashville Symphony.

Tickets for the Saratoga show will go on sale Monday, April 9 while seats are now available for the San Diego concert. Read more and see all of the dates - here.