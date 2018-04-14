|
Shinedown Release 'The Human Radio' Video (Week in Review)
Shinedown Release 'The Human Radio' Video was a top story on Monday: Shinedown have released a new music video for their track "The Human Radio". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Attention Attention," which is set to hit stores on May 4th. The band this to say about the new effort, "The 14-track album, Shinedown's most raw and personal to date, is a mental, emotional and physical journey that follows an individual from life's lowest lows to the highest highs, as anxieties dissipate and demons disappear… "The story that unfolds as the album progresses is a powerful statement about the resolve of the human spirit, our will to overcome struggles and the importance of respecting and leaning on one another." Watch the video - here.
