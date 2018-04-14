|
Spock's Beard Release 'Breathe Another Day' Video (Week in Review)
.
Spock's Beard Release 'Breathe Another Day' Video was a top story on Monday: Spock's Beard have released a new music video for their track "Breathe Another Day". The song is first single from their new album "Noise Floor" (out May 25th). The band had this to say about the new clip, "This is the most awesome video for the most awesome song To Breathe Another Day. I dare anyone to write a song more awesome than this, or be more awesome than Ted, Ryo, Al, Dave, or Nick. "Plus, it is from the most awesome album ever recorded. Not just the most awesome prog rock album ever, but the most awesome album of any genre, ever." - here.
The band had this to say about the new clip, "This is the most awesome video for the most awesome song To Breathe Another Day. I dare anyone to write a song more awesome than this, or be more awesome than Ted, Ryo, Al, Dave, or Nick.
"Plus, it is from the most awesome album ever recorded. Not just the most awesome prog rock album ever, but the most awesome album of any genre, ever." - here.