News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stone Temple Pilots Stars Compare Touring To Camping (Week in Review)

.
Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots Stars Compare Touring To Camping was a top story on Monday: Stone Temple Pilots new frontman Jeff Gutt and bassist Dean DeLeo have compared life on the road to camping in a recent interview after the singer was asked how he was adjusting to being in the band.

The singer and band cofounder both sat down for an interview with WEBN radio in Cincinnati and Gutt was how he adjusting to being in such a high profile band. He responded, "I just do my thing. I sing, I hit the stage and that's about it. I've been doing it a long time. When I wasn't in Stone Temple Pilots, I was playing gigs to pay my rent, so sometimes, I had to play six nights a week. I didn't really have a choice."
DeLeo then expanded on that them, "We're such fans of music. We were built for this. It's interesting, because I've had friends over the years, they express to me, 'Oh, man, I'd love to come out and spend a few days on the road.' I send them an itinerary; they say, 'I think this will be a good place for me to fly in. I'll fly out here.' And after 48 hours on the road, they're like, 'I think I'm getting the flu, man. I've got to go home.'"

Jeff added, "It's like camping a lot" and Dean agreed, "It is. It's just an interesting lifestyle. It's like the circus, really - you're just traveling from town to town, and going into town and entertaining and having fun and sharing music and having a blast." - here.

Stone Temple Pilots Music and more

Stone Temple Pilots T-shirts and Posters

More Stone Temple Pilots News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly

Stone Temple Pilots Stars Compare Touring To Camping

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Stream Tour Launch Event

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Singer Explains Why He Doesn't Copy Scott Weiland

Stone Temple Pilots Star Talks New Singer And Album

Stone Temple Pilots Joined Onstage By 9-Year-Old Singer

Stone Temple Pilots Jam With Joe Perry And Johnny Depp

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Brand New Song 'Never Enough'

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set- Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion- 5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'- more

Recap: >Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

Page Too:
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

Page Too Rewind: Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion

5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'

Florence + the Machine Return With 'Sky Full Of Song'

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single

Miss May I Release 'Under Fire' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Two Track 'Beds Are Burning' Single

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

Peter Gabriel, King Crimson Supergroup The Security Project Announce Dates

Haunted Announce New Album 'Dayburner'

FYKE Release 'Awake' Music Video

Singled Out: Society Of Broken Souls' April's Moon

- more

Page Too News Stories
Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.