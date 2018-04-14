Alice Cooper Expands North American Tour Into The Fall

The newly announced tour leg will be kicking off on October 4th in Albany, NY at the Palace Theater and will wrap things up on October 24th in Rockford, IL at the Coronado Performing Arts Center

Cooper will be launching the summer leg of trek on August 3rd in West Allis, WI at the Wisconsin State Fair and concluding on September 8th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Tropicana Atlantic City

Alice has also revealed that he will have a very special treat for fans that attend the shows in Los Angeles (Aug 12th) and Las Vegas (Aug 10th) where the concerts will feature original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley as a support act. See all of the dates - here.