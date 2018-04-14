Alone With Chrissie Hynde Coming To DVD

The film follows the Pretenders' lead singer as she shares an insight into her life. On a journey taking place in Paris, London, New York, Nashville and her hometown of Akron, Ohio, Chrissie takes the lead, avoiding the talking heads typically associated with documentaries to speak frankly about her passion for music, painting and the issues that matter to her most. Pre-order it here.

"People that are careful about looking like they don't care have another level of caring" says Hynde, as she stocks up on some men's tailoring in a Parisian store and relaxes in her Paris apartment, sporting a tourist style t-shirt ("I never pack what I need"). While in her London home, overflowing with her paintings, she picks through some of the records that influenced her most. At George Harrison's Bhaktivedanta Manor Hare Krishna Temple she milks a cow, before rocking up on stage for a guest spot at a tiny West London pub. Read more - here.

