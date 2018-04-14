|
Dashboard Confessional Release 'Heart Beat Here' Video (Week in Review)
.
Dashboard Confessional Release 'Heart Beat Here' Video was a top story on Tuesday: Dashboard Confessional have released a new music video for their track "Heart Beat Here." The song comes from their latest studio album "Crooked Shadows". The new clip was directed by Keith Leman and follows the release of the lead single "We Fight". The new studio album was the group's first new record in over eight years. Fans can catch the band on the road on their current We Fight headline tour across North American featuring support from Beach Slang and Kississippi. Watch the new video - here.
