Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour

Their originally announced show at the Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood, which was the final concert for the lengthy tour, had such high demand that they have now added a second show the next night.

The new concert will be taking place at the venue on Sunday, October 7th and they will begin general public ticket sales for show this Saturday, April 14th at 10AM local time, with presales promos kicking off today (April 10th) at 10AM (both via Ticketmaster.com).

The two rock heavyweights will be kicking off the tour on May 21st in Hartford, CT at the XL Center and wrapping up the roadtrip with this second Forum show. See all of the dates - here.