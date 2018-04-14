|
Elvis' Ed Sullivan Show Appearances Set For Release (Week in Review)

Elvis' Ed Sullivan Show Appearances Set For Release was a top story on Tuesday: SOFA Entertainment/UMe have announced that they will be revisiting Elvis Presley's appearances on the iconic Ed Sullivan Show with the release of three new DVD collections on May 25th. The releases are led by the the 3 Complete Ed Sullivan Shows Starring Elvis Presley (2 DVD), which includes all three entire episodes that featured Elvis. Preorder it here. They will also be releasing JUST ELVIS: All His Ed Sullivan Show Performances (1DVD), featuring just his iconic performances, including his infamous 1957 performance filmed from the waist up. Read more - here.
