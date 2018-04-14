Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham

The magazine says Buckingham was dismissed following a disagreement over the band's upcoming tour, which has yet to be announced. "Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour," said the group in a statement. "The band wishes Lindsey all the best."

The band said of the replacements, "We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," announced the band. "With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."

"Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents," adds founder Mick Fleetwood. "We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakable Mac sound." Read more - here.