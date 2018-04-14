Gary Clark Jr Add New Summer and Fall Tour Dates

The newly announced dates kick off with his appearance at the Arroyo Secco Weekend in Pasadena, CA on June 24th and wrap up with the final rescheduled San Francisco show on October 12th.

Clark was originally scheduled to play four shows the historic Fillmore on June 19th through 22nd but he has now rescheduled those shows for October 9th through 12th.

He will be launching his spring tour dates on May 31st in Lafayette, LA at the Acadiana Center for the Arts with shows set for Memphis, Chattanooga, Louisville, Port Chester, Knoxville, Austin and Phoenix. See all of them - here.