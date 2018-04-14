Lea Michele and Darren Criss Announce Coheadlining tour

The trek is scheduled to kick off on May 30th in Nashville, TN at The Ryman Auditorium and will wrap up on June 10th in the Toronto, ON at the Sony Centre.

They had this to say, "We've always had so much fun performing together for one-off gigs, so it's high time we took that show on the road. We share so much musical history together between Glee, Broadway, and our own solo projects, so it will be fun to put it all together for our fans in one big show." See the dates - here.