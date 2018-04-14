Maren Morris Goes West For 'Rich' Video

The western themed music video was directed by TK McKamy and filmed on location in Tucson, Arizona. If features cameos from not only her husband Ryan Hurd, but also members of her management team, band and crew.

Fans can catch Meren on television this week beginning with an appearance tonight (April 10th) as one of the many music stars taking part in the Elton John tribute special.

She will be performing John's "Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters" during the Elton John: I'm Still Standing - A Grammy Salute broadcast which begins at 9PM Eastern on CBS.

She will also be performing at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at 8 PM Eastern which will be broadcast live this Sunday (April 15th) on CBS. Watch her new video - here.