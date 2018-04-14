TesseracT Announce Very Special Edition Of New Album 'Sonder'

Their new studio effort will be entitled "Sonder" and will be released on April 20th in various formats including digitally, a single disc CD, standard vinyl LP, crystal clear vinyl LP, a picture disc and a special 2 disc version that will include the binaural album bonus disc.

Frontman Daniel Tompkins had this to say about the new song, "Conceptually exploring a deep and devouring sense of insignificance, which ties into the overall theme and meaning behind 'Sonder'". Listen to it here.

The binaural bonus version Will be available exclusively as part of the 2CD edition and will present fans with a 360-listening experience designed by Klang: Fabrik for headphones listening. Read more - here.