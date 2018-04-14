|
Thomas Rhett Releases Life Changes Title Song As New Single (Week in Review)
Thomas Rhett Releases Life Changes Title Song As New Single was a top story on Tuesday: Thomas Rhett has selected the title track to his chart topping latest studio album "Life Changes" as his latest single which was delivered to country radio on Monday (April 9th). Rhett had this to say about the song, "This song is basically my autobiography in three minutes. It covers my college years, marrying Lauren, becoming a dad and the evolution of my music career. "It's definitely the most personal song I've ever written, but we all go through a lot in life whatever the story is, so I think the sentiment is something a lot of people can relate to." - here.
