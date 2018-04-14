|
Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses (Week in Review)
Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses was a top story on Tuesday: Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has taken a humorous and self deprecating view over the delay of his band's over a decade in the coming new album by comparing it to the Guns N' Roses' infamously long delayed album "Chinese Democracy." Keenan and his Tool bandmates began recording their new studio effort last month, when released it will be the follow-up to their "10,000 Days" album, which was released in 2006. The frontman recently sat down with Revolver to discuss A Perfect Circle and the subject of the long awaited new Tool album came up. He had this to say, "I had this other looming project [Tool] that can't seem to go forward, as much as I've tried, every magic word in the book that I tried. It's just no different - and worse because there's pressure now, and what are we? Chinese Democracy II or III?" - here.
