News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses (Week in Review)

.
Tool

Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses was a top story on Tuesday: Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan has taken a humorous and self deprecating view over the delay of his band's over a decade in the coming new album by comparing it to the Guns N' Roses' infamously long delayed album "Chinese Democracy."

Keenan and his Tool bandmates began recording their new studio effort last month, when released it will be the follow-up to their "10,000 Days" album, which was released in 2006.

The frontman recently sat down with Revolver to discuss A Perfect Circle and the subject of the long awaited new Tool album came up. He had this to say, "I had this other looming project [Tool] that can't seem to go forward, as much as I've tried, every magic word in the book that I tried. It's just no different - and worse because there's pressure now, and what are we? Chinese Democracy II or III?" - here.

Tool Music and more

Tool T-shirts and Posters

More Tool News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tool Launching Intimate Music Clinics

Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses

Tool Share Big News About New Album With Fans

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album

Maynard James Keenan Addresses Tool Album Summer Release Rumor

Tool Star Says 'Music Is Done' for Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member 2017 In Review

Tool Frontman Has Good And Bad News For Fans At Festival 2017 In Review

Tool Frontman Delivers Message To Entitled Snowflakes 2017 In Review

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set- Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion- 5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'- more

Recap: >Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham- Tool Frontman Makes Comparison To Guns N' Roses- Def Leppard And Journey Add Date To North American Tour- Ghost- Alice Cooper- more

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

Page Too:
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

Page Too Rewind: Corey Taylor Tributes Slipknot's Paul Gray- Ozzy Quits Driving- Arctic Monkeys Add Tour Leg- Tommy Lee's Son Off The Hook and more

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion

5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'

Florence + the Machine Return With 'Sky Full Of Song'

Pearl Jam's Jeff Ament Streaming A New Solo Single

Miss May I Release 'Under Fire' Video

Comeback Kid Announce Two Track 'Beds Are Burning' Single

CKY And Slaves Coheadlining Summer Tour

Peter Gabriel, King Crimson Supergroup The Security Project Announce Dates

Haunted Announce New Album 'Dayburner'

FYKE Release 'Awake' Music Video

Singled Out: Society Of Broken Souls' April's Moon

- more

Page Too News Stories
Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.