Trivium Release 'Endless Night' Video (Week in Review)
Trivium Release 'Endless Night' Video was a top story on Tuesday: Trivium have released a new music video for their track "Endless Night". The song is taken from the group's latest studio album "The Sin and Sentence". The band recruited John Deeb to direct the new performance focused video which was shot on location in Orlando and produced by his Deeb Studios. It can be streamed here. The new visual comes as Trivium prepare to hit the road for a busy touring season including appearances at many of this year's leading music festivals as we as a North American trek with Bullet for My Valentine and headline dates. See them all - here.
