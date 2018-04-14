Charming Liars Release 'Like A Drug' Video

Karnig Manoukian shared this about the track, "It's not unusual for a song like this to write itself. A song that illuminates the painful sides of love that are easy to overlook, especially when something beautiful is looking you in the eyes.

"This song captures what it's like to be on the dangerous side of the gun we call love. Like A Drug is about every failed escape that brings you that much closer to the thing you know you should be running from. I think most people can relate to the feelings of a toxic relationship in some way or another. That's what makes the theme of this song so universal.

"'Like A Drug' captures two things that humanity knows all too well: pain and love. In the pain of love lies the rites of passage that bring us all together." Watch the video - here.