|
Slipknot Offshoot Sinsaenum Announce New Album (Week in Review)
.
Slipknot Offshoot Sinsaenum Announce New Album was a top story on Wednesday: Sinsaenum, which features former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison and Dragonforce's Frederic Leclercq) have announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album, "Repulsion for Humanity", on August 10th. Leclercq had this to say, "It's radical, it's violent, it's angry - angrier. The new album is a continuation of Ashes. In terms of sound and style, we've added more influences to the mix. This album is 100% us - not aimed to please the masses, not following formulas, and not made to fit radio criteria. From the artwork (made by Travis Smith), to the lyrics, to the music itself, there isn't an ounce of commercial compromise."
Leclercq had this to say, "It's radical, it's violent, it's angry - angrier. The new album is a continuation of Ashes. In terms of sound and style, we've added more influences to the mix. This album is 100% us - not aimed to please the masses, not following formulas, and not made to fit radio criteria. From the artwork (made by Travis Smith), to the lyrics, to the music itself, there isn't an ounce of commercial compromise."