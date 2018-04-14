Slipknot Offshoot Sinsaenum Announce New Album (Week in Review)

. Slipknot Offshoot Sinsaenum Announce New Album was a top story on Wednesday: Sinsaenum, which features former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison and Dragonforce's Frederic Leclercq) have announced that they will be releasing their sophomore album, "Repulsion for Humanity", on August 10th. Leclercq had this to say, "It's radical, it's violent, it's angry - angrier. The new album is a continuation of Ashes. In terms of sound and style, we've added more influences to the mix. This album is 100% us - not aimed to please the masses, not following formulas, and not made to fit radio criteria. From the artwork (made by Travis Smith), to the lyrics, to the music itself, there isn't an ounce of commercial compromise."



Joey Jordison also says, "In a way Repulsion… almost feels like this is our first album, because I had the opportunity to record my drum tracks in France with the band present this time. Them giving me ideas, and being able to construct the tracks together as a band, made for a killer foundation for the rest to build upon. This album is lethal, and the songwriting has evolved immensely."



Frontman Sean Zatorsky adds, "This is by far the heaviest, brutal, most amazing album I've ever been a part of. The riffs are so f***ing sick that they inspired me to vocally do things I have never been able to do but always wanted to - literally. I held nothing back because the music held nothing back."



