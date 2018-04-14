Stephen Bishop Revisits CD Feat Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Art Garfunkel

Blixa Sounds have announced that they will be releasing the reissue of Bishop's third album "Red Cab To Manhattan" on May 11th complete with five bonus tracks.

The CD will feature gatefold packaging and the album digitally remixed from the original master tapes and includes the previously unreleased bonus tracks. Stephen shared his excitement about the reissue, "I'm especially excited because Red Cab is my favorite album.

"It has a lot of variety on it. It has great players including Eric Clapton, Phil Collins and Art Garfunkel. Plus, there are a lot of cool production things including great computerized keyboard work from Mike Mainieri who co-produced the album with Tommy Mottola." Read more - here.